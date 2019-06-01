WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department needs your help locating a critically missing 17-year-old boy.

Police say Messiah Joyner was last seen in the 500 block of 45th Street Northeast, on Friday, January 4, 2019.

Messiah Joyner is described in a police report as a black male with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9” tall and weighs 150 pounds. Messiah was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information on Messiah Joyner's whereabouts should call police at 202-727-9099.