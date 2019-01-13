WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department needs your help locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police say Joshua Clark was last seen in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast, on Thursday, January 10, 2019.

Joshua Clark is described in a police report as a black male, with a dark complexion. He is 5’8” tall, weighs 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jacket, black hat, tan pants, green shirt and dark color tennis shoes and a orange cast on his right arm.

Anyone with information on Joshua Clark's whereabouts should contact police at 202-727-9099.