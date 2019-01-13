WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department needs your help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say 15-year-old Danielle Wilson was last seen in the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, on Friday, January 11, 2019.

Danielle Wilson is described in a police report as a black female, with a medium complexion, 5’5” tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Officials said she was last seen wearing a white collard shirt with gray pants and a pink jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Danielle Wilson should contact police at 202-727-9099.