The Metropolitan Police Department needs your help locating a critically missing 15-year-old.

Police say 15-year-old Ashayla Stephens was last seen in the 200 block of I Street Southeast, on Friday, January 25, 2019.

Ashayla Stephens is described in a police report as a black female, with a light complexion, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with black yoga pants, a black jacket and silver boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ashayla Stephens should call police at 202-727-9099.