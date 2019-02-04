WASHINGTON — D.C. police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police say 15-year-old Willie Allen Jr. was last seen in the 1700 block of U Street in Southeast on Monday.

Willie Allen Jr. is described in a police report as a black male, medium complexioned with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-8 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and red jacket, blue jeans, and black, white and red sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Willie Allen Jr. should call police at 202-727-9099.