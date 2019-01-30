POTOMAC, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department needs your help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Potomac.

Police say Mahkaylah Naomi Hammonds, of Pleasant Gate Lane was reported missing by her family.

Mahkayla is described in a police report as a 5 foot tall female, weighing about 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair and multiple tattoos on her hands.

Police and family said they are concerned for Hammonds’ welfare.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mahkaylah Naomi Hammonds should call police at 240-773-5400.