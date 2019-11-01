WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department needs your help locating a critically missing 15-year-old.

Police say 15-year-old Melissa Michelle Gomez was last seen in the 3600 block of 16th Street, Northwest, on Friday, January 11, 2019.

Melissa Michelle Gomez is described in a police report as a Hispanic female with a light complexion. She is 5’6” tall, weighs 160 pounds and has long black hair and brown eyes.

Gomez was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket, officials said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Melissa Michelle Gomez should call police at 202-727-9099.