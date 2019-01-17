WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department needs your help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Ronja Carelock was last seen in the 100 block of 33rd Street, Northeast, on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

Ronja Carelock is described in a police report as a black female, with a medium brown complexion,with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black jacket and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information on Ronja Carelock's whereabouts should call police at 202-727-9099.