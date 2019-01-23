GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department needs your help locating a missing 15-year-old from Gaithersburg.

Police say Ever Orellana-Ayala was last seen around 7:45 a.m Saturday when he left his home on Spiceberry Lane.

Orellana-Ayala is described in a police report as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 foot tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Police and family say they are concerned for Ever Orellana-Ayala’s welfare.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Ever Orellana-Ayala should call police at 240-773-5400.