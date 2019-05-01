WASHINGTON — Fairfax County Police Department needs your help locating a missing endangered 14-year-old.

Police say 14-year-old Emilly Velasquez Canales was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday. Emilly left a Shelter Care facility on Page Avenue in Fairfax City, according to officials.

Emilly Velasquez Canales is described in a police report as 5'1" tall, weighing 100 pounds with black hair. She was seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants, white socks and black/blue shoes.

Police said Emilly Velasquez Canales is considered endangered due to her lack of clothing elements.

Anyone with information on Emily Velasquez Canales should call police at 703-691-2131.