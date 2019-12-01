WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department needs your help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say 13-year-old Delana Chism was last seen in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, on Thursday, January 10, 2019.

Delana Chism is described in a police report as a black female with a medium brown complexion. She is 5’7” tall, weighs 160 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information on Delana Chism's whereabouts should contact police at 202-727-9099.