WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department needs your help locating a critically missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Iris Perla was last seen in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast on Thursday, January 10, 2019.

Iris Perla is described in a police report as a Hispanic female with a light complexion. She is 5’6' tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple North Face jacket, khaki brown pants and all red Jordan sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information on Iris Perla's whereabouts should contact police at 202-727-9099.