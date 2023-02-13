Maryland congressman asks YouTube, TikTok to take down 'Kia Boys' videos showing how to steal cars

Prince George's County Police say car thefts are surging, driven by Kia and Hyundai thefts.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — If you haven't already heard, certain models of Kia and Hyundai cars are apparently easy to steal - with nothing more than a screw driver, USB cord, and a how-to video often found on YouTube and TikTok.



"I was just shocked to the depth of these videos that showed how to steal the car," said Geoff Pohanka, who sells Hyundais and Kias in Prince George's County.

Police there say car thefts have spiked with about 2,500 reported all of last year and more than 840 in just the first month of this year.

Numbers, they say, are driven by Kia and Hyundai thefts.

"It didn't really hit home until I started seeing customers' cars being towed on the dealership lot, many of them with broken windows," from attempted thefts, he said.

And thieves have targeted his family's car dealerships in other locations.

"We've had several stolen offer our lot in Fredericksburg," Pohanka said. "And to have these outrageous videos that are easily researched, easily seen on social media. Something should be done about it."



Pohanka called Rep. Glenn Ivey's office, and the Maryland Democrat called YouTube's parent company (Google) and TikTok asking them to take down the so-called Kia Boys videos and block future uploads.

"I was very troubled by that," the congressman said. "I know they have a lot of range to cover. But it would be helpful if they could do more to prevent these types of videos from going up that are actually teaching kids or potentially adults on how to commit crime."

In the meantime, Ivey says a low tech lock may be the best way to beat this trend - steering wheel locks.

"We were giving these out when I was state's attorney 15 years ago, and we might have to resort to these again," Ivey said.

The congressman says he has heard back from YouTube and TikTok and they are promising to take down these videos.

As for the at-risk cars, Pohanka the car dealer says the car company that makes both Kia and Hyundai should be announcing a fix soon that will hopefully make them less susceptible to screw drivers and USB cords.