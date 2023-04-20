Neighbor weighs in after young boys caught on camera stealing packages in Southeast DC

A resident in Anacostia shared the surveillance footage in hopes that the kids' parents can use this as a learning lesson.

WASHINGTON — A Southeast D.C. homeowner says he was stunned to see that the culprits who stole his package off his doorstep were not adults, but boys that appear to not be older than 10.

The delivery was made on Tuesday, around 4 p.m., according to the Anacostia neighbor who asked to remain anonymous. "I came home and was like, wait where is my package?"

The resident says he assumed porch pirates had struck again, but it was not until sifting through the footage that he saw two boys in a scooter run off with the package.

The video shows the two boys pull up to the home. The younger of the two, runs and grabs the package, while the older one waits for him on a scooter.

"I'm just like, speechless," said the resident who shared the video among neighbors. What has him speechless is not only the young age of the kids involved in the theft, but also that the video shows them riding in the scooter behind the delivery driver watching as the UPS employee made his drop offs.

The homeowner has filed a report with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), but says he is also sharing his story because perhaps the boys' parents are unaware what their kids are doing. He says he is concerned this behavior could lead to further issues.

The resident showed WUSA9 a group chat where other neighbors shared similar incidents with the two boys. "They're saying, oh that happened to me too a couple of days ago. So, it's been happening, this is just the first time we caught it," he said.



