Police identify suspect in deadly Woodbridge triple shooting

Donald Antonio Barahon Quinonez, 28, is wanted for three counts of murder and other charges

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police have identified a man wanted for killing three people while at a party in Woodbridge, Virginia last month. Donald Antonio Barahon Quinonez, 28, is wanted for three counts of murder and other charges.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on May 26.

When officers arrived, they found four men had been shot during a party at the house. Three victims were found shot inside the house and a fourth was located outside. Officers attempted to help the men until fire and EMS could arrive but one of the victims, 37-year-old Edwin Geovanny Salmeron, died at the home.

The three other victims were taken to area hospitals for help. Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas, 41, died at the hospital that same day and Kevin Josue Vallecillo Mendoza, 23, died from his injuries the next day.

The fourth victim, only identified as a 21-year-old man, is expected to survive.

The suspect left the home immediately after the shooting. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Barahona Quinonez. Attempts to track down the suspect have been unsuccessful.



Barahona Quinonez in addition to the murder charges, he is also wanted on one count of aggravated malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and four counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Barahona Quinonez is described about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.