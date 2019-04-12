WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A Woodbridge teacher is facing charges for allegedly seizing an 11-year-old female student by the ankles and causing her to strike her head, police said.

Prince William County Police arrested Rippon Middle School teacher Tenkoran Agyeman, 40, of Alexandria on Wednesday and charged him with assault and battery.

Authorities said the incident occurred on Nov. 1 or Nov. 4 inside a classroom during school hours.

Police said the student was not injured during the incident as the incident was immediately reported to authorities and school officials.

Agyeman’s bond was set at $5,000.

Prince William County Police Department

Back in November, a teacher was arrested in Prince George's County after physically assaulting a student at Largo High School.

RELATED: Largo teacher charged with physical child abuse after fight with student

Prince George's County police said there was a fight between a female teacher and a 17-year-old female student, resulting in an investigation with 40 people being interviewed to learn more about what happened.

The teacher, Vivian Noirie, 36, was charged with physical child abuse and second degree assault. According to officials, the student was upset with the teacher for contacting her parents the night before and approached the teacher.

Police said the student admitted to stepping on the teacher's foot and bumping into the teacher with her shoulder. Then the teacher repeatedly struck the student, police said.

School employees stepped in to separate the two, but according to police, the student grabbed the teacher from behind and repeatedly struck her before getting separated once again.

Noirie was hired last November, school officials said. Students at Largo High School are now required to use clear backpacks in school, which started on Nov. 18, 2019.

RELATED: Teacher arrested at Largo High School after assaulting a student, police say

RELATED: Largo teacher charged with physical child abuse after fight with student

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.