No charges against 80-year-old Woodbridge man who shot, killed family member

An investigation found the homicide was justified.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Homicide detectives in Prince William County have found that an 80-year-old man was justified in shooting and killing a 60-year-old family member during a fight at their home back in March.

On March 5, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 14500 block of Fullerton Road in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic-related shooting. The preliminary investigation found that an argument escalated and turned deadly. Frank Adolph Mateo was shot once. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.