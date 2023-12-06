Police investigate shooting in Woodbridge that left 2 injured

Officers responded to the 15000 block of Cloverdale Road in Woodbridge for a reported shooting.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating a double shooing in Woodbridge on Monday, the Prince William County Police Department said.

The police department first tweeted about the shooting just after 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one woman and one boy suffering from injuries related to the shooting. Their injuries weren't considered life-threatening, according to police.

There's still a heavy police presence in the area, and drivers are asked to avoid the area and follow police direction.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Sky9 flew over the shooting scene and a vehicle was up on the lawn of a home which appeared to have multiple bullet holes in it.

No other details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

