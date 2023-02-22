Woman has car stolen after crash by passenger in car that rear-ended her

WASHINGTON — A driver claims a passenger of a car that rear-ended her Tuesday stole her car while she was checking for damages.
According to a police report from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the victim was driving in the 300 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest when she came to a stop at a traffic signal.
While waiting at the stop light, the woman says her car was rear-ended by a black SUV Mercedes Benz.
When she got out to check for damages and talk to the driver of the car that hit her, another person got out of the Mercedes, jumped into the victim's car and drove off. The Mercedes also drove away.
Police say the suspects were last seen heading east on Missouri Avenue in Northwest before making a left either on Kansas Avenue or 2nd Street.
The woman told police her car was damaged when the original crash occurred.
