Woman stabbed on Metro train at Navy Yard station

During the investigation, the Half Street entrance to the station was closed, and trains were single tracking between Navy Yard and Anacostia.

WASHINGTON — A woman was stabbed aboard a Green Line train Sunday evening, continuing an alarming trend of Metro-related crime.

Metro Transit Police informed WUSA9 that just before 6 p.m., a stabbing was reported aboard a Green Line train at the Navy Yard station in Southeast D.C. The woman who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital to be treated. She was reported to be conscious and alert at the time.

No information about a person of interest or motive in the stabbing have been released. Within an hour of the report, normal service resumed for the Green Line.

This stabbing happened just a couple of days after another one on the Green Line. On Friday afternoon, a man was stabbed multiple times aboard a train. Police responded to L'Enfant Plaza station to investigate. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The police department also detained a person of interest at the Waterfront Station.