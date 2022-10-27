"We just want her back" Woman Says Her Dog Was Stolen From Her Car

Amanda Weston says her dog was stolen out of her car in the parking lot of Orchard Center in Silver Spring, Maryland.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland dog owner is begging for the safe return of her pup Chloe.

Amanda Weston says Chloe is a Shih Tzu mix, and is her everything.

"I have no kids, that's my child," says Weston.

She says the Shih Tzu mix was stolen out of her parked car, just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 22 in the Target parking lot at Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Road in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Weston tells WUSA9 she left the dog in her car, because she was only planning to run in and out quickly.

"I literally was in there for a couple of minutes" she said.

When she returned to her car, she says she found the back window broken and glass all over the back seat.

"I automatically thought like oh my God don't tell me they took my dog. Don't tell me they took my child," said Weston.

She says her dog Chloe was gone. Weston says the thieves also took her bag which she says had her anxiety medicine and drivers license. Right now, she says she and her family are just focused on getting Chloe back.

"We just want her back we don't care about nothing else like for real for real"

She says police responded to the store. She says they believe whoever stole Chloe was in a gray or silver SUV.