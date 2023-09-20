Woman struck, killed crossing the road in NE DC

Police say the driver who hit her stayed on the scene after the deadly crash.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a woman was killed early Wednesday morning crossing the road in Northeast D.C.

At 3:54 a.m., detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say a 2001 GMC Yukon was heading northwest through the intersection of Eastern Avenue NE and Sheriff Road. The SUV had a green light and was crossing the intersection when police say it struck a woman in the area of the westbound crosswalk.

Detectives say the woman died at the scene and the driver of the SUV remained on scene.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the victim in this crash. They are waiting to notify the family of the victim first.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

