Woman struck, killed crossing the road in NE DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a woman was killed early Wednesday morning crossing the road in Northeast D.C.
At 3:54 a.m., detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say a 2001 GMC Yukon was heading northwest through the intersection of Eastern Avenue NE and Sheriff Road. The SUV had a green light and was crossing the intersection when police say it struck a woman in the area of the westbound crosswalk.
Detectives say the woman died at the scene and the driver of the SUV remained on scene.
Police have not yet revealed the identity of the victim in this crash. They are waiting to notify the family of the victim first.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
READ NEXT:
- Bill to ban turning right on red lights at some intersections unanimously passed in Montgomery Co.
- Silver Spring man struck, killed in Montgomery County crash identified
- 'Terrifying, shocking' | Witness says hit-and-run crash that left 2 dead in Maryland happened right outside her home
- Driver leaves scene of deadly pedestrian crash on Crain Highway
WATCH NEXT: Underage victim sexually assaulted in Fairfax Park
A man who is accused of touching a juvenile inappropriately while at a park in Fairfax is under arrest. Timoteo Trejo Aleman, 72, of no fixed address is charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.