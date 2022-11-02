Woman killed by 30-year-old son who lived with her in College Park, police say

Police arrested Junior Bernard Jr. Wednesday, the son of 61-year-old Marlene Sloley. Bernard faces murder charges in connection with Sloley's death, PGPD says.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a woman in College Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) released a statement Thursday identifying the man as Junior Bernard Jr. of College Park.

Bernard faces murder charges in connection with the death of his mother, 61-year-old Marlene Sloley, court documents say.

Police say Bernard shared an apartment with his mother on the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road. On Wednesday around 11 a.m., police were called to the apartment for a welfare check. Responding officers found Stoley inside the apartment "unresponsive suffering from trauma," PGPD said. Police say she died on scene.

Investigators believe Bernard "fatally assaulted his mother during a dispute." Police did not specify how Bernard assaulted her and whether it involved a weapon.

Bernard was taken into custody at a relative's home in Landover "a short time later," police say. He faces first and second-degree murder charges and is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. He is being held without bond, court documents show.