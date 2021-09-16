Video: Woman found shot inside of her apartment in Southeast DC

Police say a woman was found inside her apartment suffering from a gunshot wound after suspects began shooting in the area.

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, September 14, police say a woman was found shot inside of her apartment in Southeast D.C.

Late on Tuesday night at around 11:20 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was called to the scene of a shooting in the 2300 block of 16th Street, in Southeast D.C. When police arrived on scene they found an adult woman shot inside of her apartment, per MPD.

She was transported to a local hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD just released some WILD video of a shooting that occurred last night on 2300 Block of 16th Street, Southeast. A woman was located INSIDE her apt with a gun shot wound, she has non life threating injuries.

Video: https://t.co/NGvpCS8g52 — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) September 16, 2021

MPD released a video from a nearby surveillance camera showing three separate suspects outside the building, shooting in what appears to be a random manor. The video was posted on the police department's web page.