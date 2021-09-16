x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Video: Woman found shot inside of her apartment in Southeast DC

Police say a woman was found inside her apartment suffering from a gunshot wound after suspects began shooting in the area.

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, September 14, police say a woman was found shot inside of her apartment in Southeast D.C. 

Late on Tuesday night at around 11:20 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was called to the scene of a shooting in the 2300 block of 16th Street, in Southeast D.C. When police arrived on scene they found an adult woman shot inside of her apartment, per MPD.

She was transported to a local hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD released a video from a nearby surveillance camera showing three separate suspects outside the building, shooting in what appears to be a random manor. The video was posted on the police department's web page. 

If you have any information, call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. MPD offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for violent crimes committed in D.C. 

RELATED: Man, girl hospitalized in Southeast DC shooting

RELATED: 3 kids shot in as many days | DC crisis therapist who lost her own child to gun violence calls for change

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.