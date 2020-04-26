MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating after a woman was found shot dead Sunday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says she was found at a home on the 1000 block of Radio Drive just before 6:30 a.m.

That’s off of Napier Avenue.

The sheriff's office says when deputies arrived at the home after receiving the call, they found a woman in bed shot in the head.

Deputies say she was pronounced dead on scene, and her 11-year-old son was the one who found her unresponsive.

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones identified her as 36-year-old Melanie Powell and says she was pregnant.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, and deputies are still gathering details.

If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

