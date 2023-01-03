Woman found guilty for 2020 murder of Bethesda man

According to court documents from 2020, officers claim they found the woman laying on top of the victim yelling "I'm sorry" while covered in blood.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Feb. 15, 2020.

A D.C. woman faces decades in prison after a jury found her guilty in the 2020 murder of a 24-year-old Maryland man.

On Feb. 13, 2020, police were called to the 400 block of West Montgomery Avenue just after 11:15 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen with stab wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police took Sophia Negroponte into custody that same night. Investigators believe Rasmussen and Negroponte got into a fight the night that he was killed. A witness told police in 2020 that the two appeared to have been drinking when they arrived and later began bickering.

According to court documents from 2020, officers claim they found Negroponte laying on top of Rasmussen yelling "I'm sorry" while covered in blood.

A witness told officers in 2020 that he watched Negroponte grab a kitchen knife and lunge at Rasmussen. Negroponte later told police she only remembered removing a knife from the victim and yelling for him not to die.

Now, nearly three years after Rasmussen's death, Negroponte was found guilty by a jury of Second-Degree Murder. She faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on March 31, 2023.