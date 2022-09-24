Woman fights off attacker during burglary, sexual assault attempt in Silver Spring

The suspect is described as wearing a black ski mask, block hooded sweatshirt, and tan or gray cropped length pants. He did not say a word during the assault.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A woman is recovering after she fought off a man who tried to sexually assault her outside of her apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland, police said.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex located in the 800 block of Northampton Drive.

According to Montgomery County Police Department, the woman told detectives when she was entering her apartment, a man attacked her from behind. There was a physical struggle between the woman and the suspect, during which the man sexually assaulted her.

She screamed, and the man fled from the apartment in an unknown direction.

According to police, the suspect is described as wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and tan or gray cropped-length pants. The suspect did not say a word during the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Special Victims Investigation Division at 240-773-5400. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).