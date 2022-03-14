Police arrest woman for stabbing in Dumfries

Rollanda Latavia Garrett is being charged with second degree murder.

DUMFRIES, Va. — A woman has been arrested, accused of stabbing another woman in a Virginia home following an argument, according to police.

Detectives from the Prince William County Police Department arrested 34-year-old Rollanda Latavia Garrett of Dumfries for the fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Christina Lanette Smith from Woodbridge.

A preliminary investigation found that at approximately 8:12 p.m. on March 13, police responded to a home in the 4000 block of White Haven Dr. in Dumfries to investigate a report of a stabbing.

According to Prince William County Police, Smith and Garrett were involved in a verbal altercation before the stabbing occurred.

The altercation then escalated and the Garrett grabbed a knife and stabbed Smith in the upper body, Prince William County police said.

A witness to the incident attempted to help aid the victim until rescue personnel arrived at the home but the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Prince William County Police detained Garrett at the scene and was arrested following the investigation, according to police.

