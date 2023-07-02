Woman accused of shooting man to death in Southeast DC

Detectives are investigating the incident as a domestic offense.

WASHINGTON — A woman is facing charges after police say she shot a man to death.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 4200 block of 7th Street in Southeast D.C.

When officers arrived, just after 11:30 p.m., they found a man who had been shot inside of an apartment.

DC Fire and EMS arrived to help the man, who was taken to an area hospital. The man, later identified as 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. died.

Police have arrested 35-year-old Latasha Gray, of Southeast, D.C. in connection to Thomas's death. She has been charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a domestic offense, however, police have not said how Gray and Thomas knew each other.