Fairfax County trail attacks suspect arrested

42-year-old Juan Alfaro Rodriguez was arrested for warrants from another state, and then charged with an additional 3 counts of indecent exposure.

Example video title will go here for this video

RESTON, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published before the arrest of the suspect.

Fairfax County Police on Thursday arrested and charged a 42-year-old suspect related to a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, police announced today.

Authorities said that detectives from the Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit arrested Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, of Herndon, Va. for warrants from another states. After further investigation, Alfaro Rodriguez was charged with an additional three counts of indecent exposure.

He is being held at Fairfax's adult detention center and remains held without bond.

Police added that they will be holding a press conference on Monday, Sept. 12 to outline how they tracked down and caught Alfaro Rodriguez.

Detectives are continuing their review of evidence to confirm Alfaro Rodriguez's involvement in other cases. Police are asking community members residing near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail to review home surveillance for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information possibly related to the case can contact detectives at 703-246-7800, and anonymous tips can also be submitted by phone at 1-800-411-8477 or by clicking on this link. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards between $100 and $1,000.

There have been several reported exposure incidents and abduction attempts on or near the W&OD trail.

On Aug. 26, a woman was grabbed from behind by a half naked man while on a morning walk on the Reston trail. Hours later, Herndon Police reported a similar incident on the trail near Ferndale Avenue.

Just a few days later, on the evening of Aug. 30, a man attempted to abduct a teenage girl who was walking near the trail.

Police believe that the person of interest in both cases is the same man. In addition, it is suspected that he is linked to several other similar incidents that happened on Aug. 3, 15 and 18 on the trail near the Fairfax County Parkway.