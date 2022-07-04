x
Crime

WMATA: Metro Transit Police officer shot suspect who allegedly came at officer with knife

WMATA says Green Line service is temporarily suspended between Congress Heights and Navy Yard while police investigate.

WASHINGTON — Officials with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) say an officer shot a suspect who allegedly came at the officer with a knife Thursday night.

According to WMATA, the incident began around 8:40 p.m. at the Anacostia Station in Southeast. A Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) officer responded to the station to investigate reports of a fight and stabbing. 

Officials claim the suspect was armed with a knife and reportedly "came at the officer." The MTPD officer shot at the suspect with their service weapon. The stabbing victim and the suspect have been taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. 

WMATA says Green Line service is temporarily suspended between Congress Heights and Navy Yard while police investigate. Shuttle buses have been provided. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). MPD will be leading the investigation into the shooting. 

