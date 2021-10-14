x
WMATA: Green Line service temporarily suspended after boy is stabbed on Metro train

Transit police do not have any suspect information at this time.

WASHINGTON — Green Line services on the Metro were temporarily suspended Thursday when an underage boy was stabbed while on a train.

According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the stabbing happened aboard a Branch Avenue-bound train around 6 p.m. 

One victim, only identified as a juvenile boy, was injured in the stabbing. He has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. 

Transit police do not have any suspect information at this time. 

Service on the Green Line was temporarily suspended between Southern Avenue and the Navy Yard stations due to the incident. Shuttle buses are available between the Anacostia and Navy Yard stations. Riders should expect delays while trains are single-tracking between those stations.

