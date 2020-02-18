An 8-year-old girl and a family dog were accidentally shot when a Morristown man in the next room fired what he thought was an empty pistol.

The bullet form the Glock .40-caliber gun went through a dresser, a wall and then hit the dog and girl as they lay on a bed in the next-door bedroom, a police report from the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office states.

The incident happened Sunday, Feb. 16.

According to the report, Christopher J. Dunlap, 18, was at the Chucky River Road home. He's identified as the child's uncle.

He said he was trying to clean the gun and didn't realize it was loaded, according to a report. He pulled the trigger.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the girl with a gunshot wound to the back of her right leg. There was no exit wound.

The wound wasn't bleeding enough to require for a tourniquet, so Deputy Joshua Price applied pressure and treated it with gauze. The child was flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

There's no indication of the dog's condition.