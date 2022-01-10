Man with walker killed in Wheat Ridge hit-and-run crash

Wheat Ridge Police said they're looking for a blue or teal sedan, possibly a Chevy Cruze.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is looking for a driver who left the scene of a crash that killed a man with a walker Thursday night.

Police said a 56-year-old man tripped and fell onto Kipling Street near West 41st Avenue while using a walker, then was hit by a car that took off. On Saturday, police said he had died.

Police are looking for a blue or teal sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Jefferson County Communications Center at 303-980-7300.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

