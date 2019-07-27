WASHINGTON — More than a hundred friends, teammates, and family members came together outside of Dunbar High School Friday to honor the life of 17-year-old Akhii Washington, a football player and young writer who was murdered one week ago.

Police found him and his father, Hugh Washington, in his northeast home last Friday with gunshot wounds.

Police still have not released any suspect information.

Meanwhile, his friends are searching for answers of their own.

“I don’t know how to feel, because I feel like I’m by myself now. I feel lost," said Zarea Boyde, who will soon be a senior at Dunbar.

She said she thought of Washington like an older brother.

That's why she and some of her friends felt compelled to organize a celebration of his life Friday.

A friend makes a 26 out of candles to represent Akhii Washington's jersey number.

They're still furious about his death.

“I’m just disgusted by the amount of gun violence that’s going on in this city, because we just trying to grow up," said Boyde.

Boyde said it seems to have been getting worse now that she and her classmates are nearing the age of 18.

“Our children are under attack, and I hope our city is paying attention to it," said Stephan Marshall, a football coach at Dunbar.

The council member for Ward 5, where Washington lived, Kenyan McDuffie spoke at the vigil Friday, saying they are paying attention.

“We have increased resources for violence prevention and intervention, introducing the health based approach throughout the District of Columbia," said Council Member McDuffie.

At the moment, Washington's friends are still traumatized.

“And I don’t think we will ever be able to bear it, because we lost someone who was a part of us, like we knew him since the ninth grade, like it’s way deeper than high school," said Dejouanna Woods, one of his best friends.

Dejouanna Woods holds a painting of her friend, Akhii Washington, in his Dunbar jersey, number 26.

“He’s a brother. It’s a brotherhood on the football team. We all got love for each other," said Terrae Bennett, who plays football for Dunbar.

One of his coaches called Washington the "peanut butter" for the team, keeping everyone together.

“He was pretty much cool with everybody. Everybody on the team. Like if anybody was down, he’d be like come on man on the sideline, come on man, we can do it, we can do it. Don’t quit. He was that kind of kid," said Coach Marshall.

Coaches say they plan to honor Akhii Washington at their first home game on September 15.

