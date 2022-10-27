Weapon and drugs recovered from high school student in Charles County

A plastic bag with suspected marijuana and a black and white zebra-printed stun gun was recovered from a high school student in Charles County during lunch Thursday.

Criminal charges are forthcoming for a Charles County student who allegedly brought a stun gun and a bag of suspected marijuana to school Thursday.

Around 11:45 a.m., an administrator at Westlake High School reported hearing a crackling noise coming from the purse of a student in the cafeteria during lunch.

School officials briefly questioned the student, at which point, the student opened her purse to reportedly reveal a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana and a black and white zebra-printed stun gun.

The School Resource Officer responded and confiscated the items.

In accordance with Maryland law, the juvenile involved in this case was released to her parents and the State's Attorney's Office is being consulted. Criminal charges are forthcoming.

Parents are urged to speak with their children about the dangers of possessing drugs and dangerous weapons and to pursue available resources. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sergeant P. Anderson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0334.