MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department confirms a student was injured following a shooting at Butler High School in Matthews.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district confirms the school is on lockdown following the early morning shooting.
According to police, another student is in custody and the scene is now secured. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the shooter's weapon is in the possession of police. According to a statement from CMS, there is no further immediate danger to the school.
Police confirm one person was taken to the hospital following the shooting, the extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.
Police believe the shooting at the school was an isolated incident. According to officials, students are being taken to Elevation Church.
Matthews Police are currently keeping some kids on campus as they question them and search for a motive.
Some parents, who are desperate to be with their kids, are walking from the parents staging area at Elevation Church to the high school.
CMS has released the following statement to parents and the media:
Butler High School is not dismissing students to Elevation Church for pick up. The school is still on lockdown and law enforcement is on site. We will update families through our Connect-5 call system and social media with any other updates.
