MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department confirms a student was injured following a shooting at Butler High School in Matthews.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district confirms the school is on lockdown following the early morning shooting.

BREAKING: Heavy police presence on the campus of Butler High School in Matthews after shooting. Shooter is in custody, victim is at the hospital for treatment. Dozens of worried parents are also on scene. pic.twitter.com/pznG1KXX77 — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) October 29, 2018

According to police, another student is in custody and the scene is now secured. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the shooter's weapon is in the possession of police. According to a statement from CMS, there is no further immediate danger to the school.

CMS ALERT: Butler High School is on lockdown after a student was shot on campus this morning. The single shooter has been apprehended and the weapon is in the possession of law enforcement.



More information: https://t.co/iYnUVZzDdt pic.twitter.com/UumkdVCi6K — CMS Media Relations (@CMS_MR) October 29, 2018

Police confirm one person was taken to the hospital following the shooting, the extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.

Text messages from a student inside Butler High. pic.twitter.com/K67ZuRa7Ba — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) October 29, 2018

Police believe the shooting at the school was an isolated incident. According to officials, students are being taken to Elevation Church.

Matthews Police are currently keeping some kids on campus as they question them and search for a motive.

Some parents, who are desperate to be with their kids, are walking from the parents staging area at Elevation Church to the high school.

CMS has released the following statement to parents and the media:

Butler High School is not dismissing students to Elevation Church for pick up. The school is still on lockdown and law enforcement is on site. We will update families through our Connect-5 call system and social media with any other updates.

