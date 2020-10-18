'We need to stand together' | Family of DC homicide victim calls for end to violence

A week after Noelle Wilson died in a reported homicide, friends and family members gathered to remember the life of the 31-year-old.

WASHINGTON — To some, Noelle Wilson was a good friend who taught others how to dance.

To her family, she was a daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, and aunt.

However, early in the morning on October 11th, Wilson became yet another victim of senseless violence in D.C.

A week later, police have made no arrests after the 31-year-old was shot multiple times and killed along the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast.

On Saturday, friends and family gathered to remember her and call for an end to violence.

"She was a beautiful person and a beautiful spirit," said her cousin Dionna. "We will truly never have somebody like her in our lives again.”

Dozens of people gathered at Taft Park and lit candles in Wilson's honor on Saturday evening.

For her family, Wilson's death continued to bring plenty of shock, sadness, and anger.

"You can’t put it into words to know that one day she was here and the next day she wasn’t," Dionna said.

Noelle Wilson’s case still remains unsolved a week after she was shot and killed in DC.



Aside from the pictures and T-shirts adorned with Wilson's face, some shared stories of how they knew her and the impact she had on them.

Several who spoke to WUSA9 noted how Wilson loved to dance and teach others while being a part of a special Parks and Recreation program.

With dozens showing up for Saturday's vigil, her cousin said the size of the crowd showed the difference Wilson made.

The death of Noelle Wilson came on the same weekend D.C. saw a spike in homicides that claimed the lives of six people over a three-day period.

During the vigil, a family friend blamed guns for the violence.

"We need to come up with a solution because we are killing each other," said Saundra Woods. "These guns. Where are they coming from? Who is purchasing them?”

As of Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) had recorded 160 homicides this year.

The figure marked a 17% increase compared to the same time in 2019.

Moving forward, Noelle Wilson's family hoped the community could keep coming together to send a message to stop the violence.

"It’s not just Noelle. Noelle is not the first and she won’t be the last," her cousin said. "Step up because today it was her but tomorrow it may be your own. It is not OK.”

Wilson's homicide case remains unsolved.