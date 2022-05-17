2 women injured after double shooting in Northeast DC

One of the victims was pregnant, police confirmed.

WASHINGTON — Two women, one of whom was pregnant, were shot in Northeast D.C. late Monday evening, according to police.

DC Police confirmed the shooting via their Twitter account around midnight. They posted that a double shooting had been confirmed and two women were shot. They said that, at the time, both were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. The infant is also expected to survive, police said.

The incident happened in the 5300 block of Dix Street, Northeast. Police have asked the public to stay on the lookout for a silver or gray SUV with chrome rims. It was last seen heading Eastbound on 5400 block of Dix Street NE.

Officials have not yet identified either of the two women and a suspect has not been identified.