WARRENTON, Va. — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old died from "severe upper body trauma" Monday night in Warrenton.

The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said in a release their deputies responded to the 5000 block of Old Auburn Road at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2019.

They found a man inside "suffering from severe upper body trauma," according to the release.

Officials said they gave first aid to the victim, and as his condition got worse, they performed CPR. When EMS got there, they took him to the hospital but he died after getting to the ER.

Deputies identified him as Lincoln Williams Jr., 18, of Warrenton. Officials said they are waiting on the medical examiner to determine the manner and cause of his death.

They're investigating the case as a homicide and anyone with information should call the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-347-3300.

