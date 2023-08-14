Man arrested for sword attack in Waldorf

Jasper Ford faces charges of assault and resisting arrest.

WALDORF, Md. — A man has been arrested for assault and resisting arrest after attacking a man with a metal pole and a sword in Waldorf last week. He is being held without bond by a Charles County judge.

It happened Aug. 6 around 8:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of October Place in Waldorf, according to Charles County sheriff's deputies. Jasper Ford got involved in an argument with another man, according to a Charles County Sheriff's Office investigation.

Deputies say Ford left and returned with a metal pole and a sword. He broke out a side window of the other man's house with the pole and then threatened him with the sword. According to a sheriff's office report, the other man was able to get the sword and pole away from Ford. That's when Ford picked up a rock and threw it at the man.

When deputies arrived, Ford tried to run, but was caught and taken to a nearby hospital after he told deputies he was sick. While on the way to the hospital, deputies say Ford was combative and spat at officers.