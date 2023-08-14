Man arrested for sword attack in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — A man has been arrested for assault and resisting arrest after attacking a man with a metal pole and a sword in Waldorf last week. He is being held without bond by a Charles County judge.
It happened Aug. 6 around 8:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of October Place in Waldorf, according to Charles County sheriff's deputies. Jasper Ford got involved in an argument with another man, according to a Charles County Sheriff's Office investigation.
Deputies say Ford left and returned with a metal pole and a sword. He broke out a side window of the other man's house with the pole and then threatened him with the sword. According to a sheriff's office report, the other man was able to get the sword and pole away from Ford. That's when Ford picked up a rock and threw it at the man.
When deputies arrived, Ford tried to run, but was caught and taken to a nearby hospital after he told deputies he was sick. While on the way to the hospital, deputies say Ford was combative and spat at officers.
Once he was released from the hospital, he was taken to jail, where he resisted arrest and continued spitting at officers. He was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and resisting arrest, deputies said.
RELATED: Sword attack victim was cleaning carpets when he was murdered by neighbor he didn't know, family says
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.