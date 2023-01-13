17-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Waldorf

The shooting occurred in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place.

WALDORF, Md. — A 17-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in Waldorf, Maryland on Friday.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place.

Just after 8 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted again saying the victim was a 17-year-old boy who was in critical condition.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information should call 301-609-6499 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Cash rewards are offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

