Waldorf pharmacist and assistant arrested for illegal street drug dealing, distribution

WALDORF, Md. — Charles County Police officers, alongside other officials, have arrested a Waldorf pharmacist and his assistant in connection with illegally distributing drugs and narcotics.

62-year-old Vincent Ippolito, a licensed pharmacist and owner of Northgate Pharmacy in Waldorf, alongside 45-year-old Denise Marie Shifflett of La Plata an employee at the pharmacy, were indicted by a Charles County Grand Jury in August.

Ippolito distributed narcotics to an undercover officer and Shifflett was conducting street deals of pharmaceutical controlled substances that she got at the pharmacy, police said.

Police added that the charges are the result of a yearlong investigation between both agencies operating on a joint task force that focuses on the diversion of pharmaceutical controlled substances.