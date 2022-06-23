Man arrested for allegedly setting his sister's house on fire in Charles County

Police say the man, 42-year-old Randall Crowder Jr., had previously threatened to burn his sister's house down.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Officials say that a man in Charles County, Maryland was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly setting his sister's house on fire.

Police say the man, 42-year-old Randall Crowder Jr., had previously threatened to burn his sister's house down.

Charles County Sheriff's deputies called the State Fire Marshal to a fire on the 9200 block of Kris Drive just before 10 p.m. Officials say that Crowder was arrested after he left in a car he stole from his sister's neighbor following the report of the fire.

During the investigation, Crowder's sister said she saw her brother on her property and witnessed him throw an object into the side of her house. She then went outside and began to smell gasoline. Officials report the sister saw Crowder run from the backdoor of the basement.

In an attempt to get away, officials claim Crowder stole a car from his sister's neighbor and drove away until he was pulled over by officers. Officers found a bag containing a can of butane fuel and a cigarette lighter, which officials believe belongs to Crowder.

Crowder has been charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle by the Charles County Sheriff's Office. He faces charges of first-degree arson, second-degree malicious burning and reckless endangerment by the Deputy State Fire Marshals. He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.