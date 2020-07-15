19-year-old fatally shot in Woodbridge, police say

Investigators believe the incident is not random.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Woodbridge, Virginia, are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a 19-year-old man Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. near Valleywood Dr. and Colebrook Ln., police said.

Officers arrived on scene and found the 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound and began lifesaving efforts until medics arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

While investigating the shooting, another man arrived at an area hospital, also suffering from gunshot injuries. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police say the incident appears isolated, and does not appear random.

More information about this shooting was not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.