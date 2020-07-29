Virginia teenager sentenced to prison for killing neighbor

Rafael Angel Vargas will spend 35 years behind bars after bludgeoning his 87-year-old neighbor with a claw hammer, then scrawling gang graffiti in the victim's home.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia teenager accused of bludgeoning his neighbor with a claw hammer and then scrawling gang graffiti in the victim's home has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Rafael Angel Vargas was sentenced on Tuesday for what the judge called a crime of extreme brutality.

Vargas was accused of killing 87-year-old Bryan H. Walker, considered one of Chesterfield County’s leading advocates for historic preservation, in April 2019.