Virginia police: 2 young children shot while playing outside

Credit: astrosystem - stock.adobe.com

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two young children were wounded, one critically, when they were shot while playing outside of a Virginia home. 

Petersburg police say the 5-year-old girl and the 6-year-old boy were struck Saturday night outside of a housing complex. 

News outlets report that one of the victims was expected to be okay, but the other was in critical condition Sunday. 

Investigators say a small Honda or Toyota was seen leaving the area. 

Police say they haven't detained any suspects in the case and asked anyone with information to come forward.

