Mother delivering groceries has car stolen with child inside in Northwest, DC

WASHINGTON — A Virginia mother's worst nightmare was swiftly over when she was reunited with her daughter after thieves stole her car when she was delivering groceries in Northwest, D.C.

The incident happened in the 400 block of Kenyon Street around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. The woman arrived to a residence and parked her black Jeep in front of the house with her child sitting inside the vehicle, according to officials.

The DC Police report states the woman got out of her vehicle, and as she was heading to the front porch, she turned around and saw her Jeep moving.

Immediately, the woman shouted out "my daughter is inside the car." Police say the suspect stopped the vehicle, jumped out and hopped into a blue van waiting nearby. The van drove off into an unknown location.