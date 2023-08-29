Police charge Stafford Co. woman with DUI after finding open containers in back seat of car with toddler

Detectives say the car itself had multiple cans of alcohol, opened and unopened, some of which were located under her 2-year-old child's feet.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A Stafford County woman has been charged with driving under the influence after deputies conducting a traffic stop on her car found multiple open containers of alcohol and her two-year-old inside.

Overnight Sunday, at 3:31 a.m., Sergeant B.U. Demirci says he was driving north on I-95 when he noticed a car in front of him failing to stay in the lane. He says he continued traveling behind the swerving car until it exited onto Centreport Parkway, and eventually Richmond Highway.

After suspecting the driver may be impaired, Sergeant Demirci conducted a traffic stop as another deputy responded to help.

Inside the car, police say they not only found the driver, identified as Silvia Herrera Hernandez, but a two-year-old child inside.

Hernandez reportedly told deputies that she had drunk alcohol, which police say was obvious considering her bloodshot eyes and the odor of alcohol on her breath.

Detectives say the car itself had multiple cans of alcohol in it, opened and unopened, some of which were located under her toddler's feet.

Police charged Hernandez with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane control and felony child endangerment.

Hernandez is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Child Protective Services were made aware of the situation, and the child was turned over to a responsible party.