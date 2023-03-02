Virginia man pleads guilty to stabbing a man 42 times, killing him

Collin Potter pleaded guilty Friday to killing 36-year-old Vongell Lugo more than four years ago.

WASHINGTON — A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty in court Friday to the 2019 stabbing death of another man in Northwest D.C.

According to a release from the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Collin Potter pleaded guilty Friday to killing 36-year-old Vongell Lugo more than four years ago.

The violent event unfolded at Lugo's apartment on Wisconsin Avenue on Jan. 6, 2019.

The two men were reportedly at the home when Potter attacked Lugo unprovoked. Potter then grabbed one of Lugo's kitchen knives and stabbed the victim 42 times, killing him.

According to the autopsy, Potter also punched Lugo in the face.

Prosecutors say Lugo never fought back but did yell for help, which woke two of his neighbors up. Those neighbors called police just before 4:15 a.m.

After killing Lugo, Potter reportedly tried to clean the knife in the kitchen sink before pulling the victim's body out into the hallway, where it was discovered by D.C. police. Officers say they found Potter standing unclothed, uninjured and covered in Lugo's blood.

Potter was arrested at the scene and has been in custody ever since. After pleading guilty, he faces a sentence between 14 and 16 years in prison.

